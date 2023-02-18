DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. A gusty wind in the morning will diminish by afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers possible late. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 30°F.
We'll have a brief taste of normal mid-February weather before we return to unseasonably mild temperatures next week.
High pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic for Saturday, which will be the only seasonably cool day of the next seven days. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s, with a northwest breeze that will gradually relax by afternoon under sunny skies.
The cool temperatures won't stick around for long, though. The high pressure will push out to the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday, which will shift winds to the south and push temperatures back into the mid 50s; in fact most of next week will again be above normal in the temperatures department.
A series of disturbances will track well to the north of Delmarva next week, which will swing several weak cold fronts across the peninsula. Through Wednesday, it doesn't look like any of these fronts will bring signficant weather, just low chances of showers on-and-off as temperatures remain above normal.
In fact with a warm front on Thursday, highs could challenge 70°F for the fourth time since New Year's Day. The warm front will come ahead of what could be a more substantial weather-maker for Delmarva late Thursday into Friday. Watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures near normal and precipitation near normal into late February and early March.