Monday: Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer, with highs near 80°F, but cooler near shores.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms likely. Warm, with highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Showers. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mdi 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
After a gloomy start to the work week, clouds start clearing around lunchtime, and skies will turn partly to mostly sunny my mid afternoon. The sun and light winds will allow highs to reach the mid to upper 70s, with a few 80s not out of the question.
The rest of the week will see an unsettled pattern. After high pressure brings us a partly cloudy and comfortable Tuesday with seasonable high temperatures around 70°F, another storm system will approach the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday evening, bringing with it showers and a few thunderstorms during the overnight hours.
The storm system will transit the region on Wednesday, with chances of showers and thunder persisting through Wednesday evening. Severe storms are not likely, but some brief gusty downpours are possible, as well as some lightning.
We'll get a break on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Then eyes look west for yet another storm system that looks like it may bring a longer period of showers, likely in the Friday to Saturday timeframe. The rain this week will be welcome, though. So far for the year we're anywhere from one to two inches below normal rainfall. Total rain for the week will add up to about one to two inches across the peninsula.