DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and warm. Winds from the south could be a little gusty on the water. Highs in the upper 80s, but a little cooler at the Atlantic beaches.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and mild. Lows in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could feature gusty downpours, but severe storms are not likely. Not as warm. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with some showers and thunder. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
High pressure is slowly sliding to the east this morning, which has caused a wind shift to the south. The proximity of the high will mean nice, albeit quite warm, weather on Delmarva Sunday. Temperatures in interior portions of the peninsula will climb into the upper 80s, with a few low 90s not out of the question. Because of the southerly breeze, temperatures will be cooler on the beaches, which will be a good option to beat the heat. Temperatures will be kept in the upper 70s right along the Atlantic coast. Be careful on the waters, though. Small craft advisories are up for the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic. The rip current threat is "moderate" along the Maryland beaches down to the Chincoteague area.
Our next chance of rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This does not look like a major rain or thunderstorm-maker for Delmarva, and as of Saturday morning, guidance is not indicating a severe thunderstorm threat. However, be ready for some showers that could have some gusty downpours, mainly Monday afternoon and evening.
Then high pressure builds back into the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva for much of the rest of the week.
The cold front from this coming Monday will stall out to our south, so any extended periods of wet weather will be confined to the Carolinas. We don't have any drought conditions on Delmarva, but abnormally dry conditions exist in parts of Maryland and Virginia west of the Chesapeake, as well as in southern New Jersey. It's possible we could see some of those abnormally dry conditions expand into Delmarva in the next drought monitor update this coming Thursday.
The good news is that folks on Delmarva who like to be outdoors will enjoy mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler Tuesday, in the lower 80s, but as the high situates itself over our region, temperatures will warm nicely into the low 80s on Wednesday, to near 90°F by Friday.
Next weekend, some more humidity will return, which means we'll start to introduce some chances of pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Saturday.
In the tropics, we have two areas of interest. One is located off the U.S. Gulf Coast, has only a low chance of development, and is not a threat to Delmarva. The other is located well out into the Atlantic Ocean, and has a high chance of development as it makes its way toward the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean later this coming week. This also is not an immediate threat to Delmarva, but we'll be watching it. Should it become a named tropical storm, it would be the second of the 2022 Atlantic season, and its name would be "Bonnie."