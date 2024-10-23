Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray sprinkle / shower possible by morning. Lows: 50-60. Winds: SW-NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: A few clouds to start the day with a clearing sky by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy at times. Highs: 64-70. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and breezy early. Lows: 32-50. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-72. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast for the foreseeable future. This morning we wake up with temperatures in the 40s and 50s out the door and will lead to another very warm afternoon for this time of year. Highs reach into the 70s and even some low 80s with lots of sunshine again. Shockingly, with temperatures 15 degrees above average for this time of year today…nowhere near the record high for today. That will be 85 set back in 1947.
A weak boundary will swing across the area with some extra clouds and maybe even a stray sprinkle or shower possible overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Cooler conditions come in behind the front for the end of the workweek with temperatures back to where we should be for late October with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Another front arrives over the weekend with some extra clouds around during the day on Saturday. A very limited chance of rain showers, at the moment, as the moisture starved front pushes into the area. Behind the front, the wind picks up for Sunday and drives temperatures down into the 50s and low 60s for highs and by Monday morning we see temperatures near the freezing mark for some folks. Don’t worry….the abnormally warm weather returns back to the forecast by the middle of next week. A first look at Halloween looks to be a very warm day and evening for all the kids collecting theory candy taxes from us with temperatures into the upper 70s for highs next Thursday.