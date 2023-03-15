DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Northwest winds could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Highs near 50°F. Dry conditions mean elevated wildfire danger.
Wednesday night: Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Not as windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. A brief shower will be possible late. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50°F.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
*Elevated Wildfire Danger Wednesday*
We're going to continue to have windy conditions on Delmarva for Wednesday, although the winds won't be quite as gusty. However, the winds will push very dry air into our region and dew points will drop rapidly by afternoon, which means very low humdity, and with the wind, the risk of wildfire will be elevated, so use caution with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame. With the sunshine and not-as-gusty winds, temperatures are more likely to reach 50 degrees.
A ridge of high pressure will push into the Mid-Atlantic by Thursday, which means winds will calm down and temperatures will return to unseasonably mild levels.
As the high pulls away to the east, winds will shift to the southwest, and on St. Patrick's Day, despite increasing clouds, temperatures will rise into the mid 60s.
A low pressure system making its way across the northern tier of states will swing a cold front across Delmarva late Friday night and Saturday morning. This will mean a wet start to the weekend, although we should be dry by Saturday afternoon.
Then chilly high pressure will move into the region, which means a return of unseasonably cool and breezy conditions; highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s, and on Monday only reach about 50°F.
Another storm system could affect the region toward the middle of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for March 22-28.