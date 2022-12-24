DELMARVA FORECAST
Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny and very cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds from the west at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30+ mph at times. Feels like single digits.
Christmas Day: Sunny and continued cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Monday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and becoming mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Christmas weekend on Delmarva this year is shaping up to be the coldest in quite some time.
Christmas Eve will see some clouds early, then mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic, but temperatures will only reach the mid 20s, with a gusty wind making it feel like the single digits.
Christmas Day will be sunny, but continued unreasonably cold, but it won't be as windy, which will help temperatures rise into the low 30s.
Overnight lows Christmas weekend will be well into the teens.
As high pressure settles over the eastern United States, we're expecing mainly sunny skies Monday through late week as temperatures slowly return to more seasonable levels and the wind calms down. Highs on Monday will be around freezing, and climb to seasonable upper 40s by Thursday.
A weak clipper system might bring some more clouds around Tuesday - but beyond that no other weather is expected from this system.
It looks like we might stay mainly sunny and dry through New Year's Eve. Temperatures will rebound nicely, to seasonable upper 40s by Wednesday, and in fact quite mild upper 50s by Friday.
Long-range guidance is suggesting our next chance of rain could arrive on or just after New Year's Day.