DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Sunny and unseasonably cool. Not as breezy. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
Friday night: Mostly clear and cold. Frost likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and continued chilly. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s, feeling like around 30°F.
Monday: Sunny and unseasonably cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool, but not as chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 37°F.
A cold arctic air mass remains parked over much of the eastern United States, which means unseasonably cold temperatures through the beginning of next week.
Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly to completely sunny and unseasonably cool, but not quite as breezy as the past couple of days, so there won't be as much of a chill on the cool temperatures.
A weak upper disturbance will pass far to the north of Delmarva on Sunday. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny, with some more clouds in our far northern counties. The main effects of the passage of that disturbance will be even colder temperatures and due to a steeper pressure gradient, the return of gusty winds. Highs Sunday may barely reach the low 40s, and with the wind it will feel like below freezing at times.
Low temperatures Monday morning could fall to the low 20s if the wind calms down by midnight.
The pressure gradient will relax a bit by Monday. Temperatures remain cool, but start a warming trend through mid-week.
We remain dry with a return of seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s by next Wednesday.
Thanksgiving weekend is still a ways away, but we're anticipating some increasing clouds and a chance of a few showers.
In the tropics, there are no areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.