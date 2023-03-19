DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A few clouds early, then mostly sunny. Chilly and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. A northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph may make it feel like themid 30s at times.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: A slight chance for a few showers. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: A slight chance for a few showers. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
As a weak frontal boundary pushes south, we're going to start our Sunday with some clouds, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore.
But as high pressure pushes in, skies will turn mainly sunny by late morning.
We are on the east side of the high pressure ridge, so we're going to have to contend with a northwesterly breeze that could gusts to 25 mph at times. This will set us up for an unseasonably cold Sunday despite the sun. The temperature forecast will be tricky given that the sun is getting higher and higher in the sky. If winds in any specific location stay lighter, temperatures will try to rocket to near 50°F. But if the breeze stays up all day, it will suppress temperatures well down into the 40s.
Relative humidity will also be very low, so there is an elevated risk of wildfires for much of Delmarva, so be careful with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
The high will slide east for the next several days, which is setting Delmarva up for sunny, and increasingly mild temperatures for the first half of the week. Highs will reach the low 50s on Monday, then the mid to upper 50s Tuesday, then the low 60s Wednesday.
Then a low pressure system will pass to our north. It will try to swing a cold front through the Mid-Atlantic, but the aforementioned high pressure will try to keep it north.
For now, we're calling for a chance of a few showers Friday and Saturday. Temperatures turn unseasonably warm, with highs on Thursday and Friday reaching the low 70s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 26-April 1.