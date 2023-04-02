DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with some afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Showers and some thunder likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 61°F. Normal low: 40°F.
Severe weather raked Delmarva Saturday evening, bringing damaging winds and even a few brief, but damaging tornadoes.
As folks prepare to begin the cleanup in locations such as Bridgeville and Greenwood in Delaware, Sunday will be a sunny day. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday as temperatures will only reach the upper 50s, thanks in part to a gusty northwest breeze.
High pressure settles over Delmarva overnight, and with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, it will be a chilly start to Monday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures down in the mid 30s.
As the high slides east, winds will shift to the south, which will push temperatures up into the mid to upper 60s again.
Mild sunshine will escort use into the first work week of April, with temperatures climbing back into the mid 70s by Tuesday.
Clouds and rain chances increase Wednesday ahead of the next weather maker, which will be a cold front that will bring rain and some thunder to Delmarva in the late Wednesday into Thursday timeframe.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for April 9-April 15.