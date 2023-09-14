FORECAST DISCUSSION
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dangerous rip current conditions at the beaches.
Thursday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 80°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 61°F.
Conditions over land will be pleasantly brisk over the next few days, but the waters and beaches could be hazardous.
As high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic in the wake of a cold front that brought some stormy weather to Delmarva early on Wednesday, we'll see mainly sunny skies. However, as the high interacts with Hurricane "Lee" out in the Atlantic, the pressure gradient (change in air pressure over a distance) will cause gusty north winds.
The gusty winds, combined with the tropical system mean that rip current conditions will be dangerous at the beaches, and high swells at sea will be a hazard for small craft.
The high pressure remains in charge as we wrap up the work week. As "Lee" continues its trek toward the Canadian maritimes, winds will remain gusty from the north on Friday and Saturday, and beach conditions will remain dangerous. Otherwise, Delmarva will enjoy refreshingly cool temperatures in the upper 70s, along with the gusty north breeze.
Beach hazards will start to relax this weekend.
Then, as high pressure breaks down, a trough will bring a chance of showers to Delmarva sometime in the Monday timeframe, although at this time significant rain and storm activity seems unlikely.
The rest of next week will be pleasant and seasonable, although we could see a return of dangerous beach conditions late next week.
In the Tropics...
Hurricane "Lee" continues its northward trajectory, likely becoming a big problem for northern New England and the Canadian maritimes this weekend. Tropical Storm watches are up as far south as Rhode Island, with hurricane watches for Downeast Maine and much of Nova Scotia.
No direct effects are expected on Delmarva, save for dangerous rip currents and high shore break surf through the weekend.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm "Margot" is a hurricane, but is not expected to be a threat to land.
In the deep tropics, a tropical wave has a high, 90 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. It is not a direct threat to land at this time, although we need to monitor it as its forecast track will be similar to "Lee". Should it become named, its name would be "Nigel." This storm could bring dangerous rip currents back to the beaches next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for September 21-September 27.