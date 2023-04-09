DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday night: Clear and cold. Frost likely. Lows near 32°F.
Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
High pressure is succeeding in pushing into the Mid-Atlantic, and skies early Sunday morning are gradually clearing from northwest to southeast.
The high will succeed in pushing a frontal boundary that was responsible for much of the mid and high cloud cover on Saturday farther south, and Delmarva will bask in cool sunshine for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be more mild than Saturday, but a gusty northeast breeze will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
As the high pressure settles in Sunday night, clear skies, light winds, and relatively low humidity will set Delmarva up for a cold overnight, with much of the peninsula possibly seeing temperatures fall to about freezing. Widespread frost is likely, so everyone should consider taking protective measures with any sensitive plants.
High pressure will then build in and dominate the weather for much of the next week, with lots of sunshine Monday through Friday with temperatures climbing from the low 60s Monday into the upper 70s by Wednesday, and even some low 80s possible on Thursday and Friday.
Our next chance of rain will come from a low pressure system that will develop off the Gulf Coast and make its way up the East Coast. Its motion will be slow, which makes its forecast difficult, so watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for April 16-April 22.