Forecast updated on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A fall cool front has passed through the area and the next several days will be clear and very pleasant. It was a wet night with many spots getting a good soaking.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Breezy on the coast. Low 57° Wind: NW 4-11 mph. Winds on the coast NW 8-14 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, dry, and pleasant.. A little breezy PM. High 76°. Wind: NW 7-12 mph. Beaches near 75° with winds N 10-16 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 54° Wind: NW 3-8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 77°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. Beaches near 75° with winds N 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be cooler behind a fall cool front. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-11 mph but higher near open water. Look for lows near sunrise near 57 degrees.
Tuesday will be clear with a dry NW wind and temps. will reach the mid 70's with fall air covering the area. It will be a little breezy in the afternoon, especially near the coast. The afternoon high temps. will near 75-77 degrees, with a north to NW wind at 8-12 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 75° and wind gusts to 15 mph.
Wednesday will be much the same, with clear skies as a dry fall air-mass settles over the entire region. Morning lows will be in the mid 50's with temps. reaching 77° around 3 PM. Winds will be from the NW but generally under 10 mph.
In the long range: Dry weather with pleasant fall temps. will continue though Friday afternoon. Look for high temps. mainly in the mid 70's and lows in the upper 50's. The weekend will probably turn wet with clouds and periods of rain as a low pressure develops to our south. Look for temps. to stay in the mid 70's with lows in the mid 60's. Skies will clear slowly on Monday. There is still some uncertainty about the weekend forecast and it might improve as we get closer.
The average low for mid September is 59°, with a high temp. of 79°.