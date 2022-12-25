Forecast updated on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 6:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 14-17°. Winds: W 3-8 mph.
Boxing Day: Sunny and cold. High 32-34°. Winds: NW 4-10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Low 24-25°. Winds: W 4-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and not as cold. High 40-42°. Winds: W/NW 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Arctic air covers the entire region tonight, and temperatures will fall to 14-17 degrees by sunrise. Winds will diminish and skies wIll be clear.
Monday (Boxing Day) will stay very cold with with high temps. around 33-36°. Winds will be light from the NW at 4-12 mph.
Monday Night will be cold and we will see some clouds and perhaps some snow flurries as an upper level low pressure trough passes through the area. Look for temps. In the mid 20's by sunrise.
Tuesday looks mainly sunny and it will not be as cold with a NW wind and temps. reaching the upper 30's to low 40's.
In the longer range: Milder weather will arrive by Wednesday as temps. reach the mid 40's in the afternoon. Temps. will be near 52 by Thursday and we will see upper 50's by Friday! New Year's weekend looks very mild with afternoon temps. near 62 degrees!
New Year's eve looks breezy and mild with temperatures in the low 60's and it may be near 50 at Midnight. New Year's Day looks partly cloudy and temps. Will reach the low 60's. Showers are possible on Saturday and look for some lingering showers for New Year's Day.
The average low for late December is 30°, with a high temp. of 48°.