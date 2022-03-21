Forecast updated on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 44°. Wind: SW/W 3-11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 68°. Beaches 50. Wind: E 0-5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 47°. Wind: E 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with showers and periods of rain developing in the afternoon and lingering into the evening. High 63°. Beaches 52°. Wind: SE 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 40's, as a weak high pressure system moves across the region. Winds will turn to the south, and then to the east on Tuesday. It looks like we will see more sunshine Tuesday with just a light easterly wind and it should be milder with temps. Near 68 degrees in the afternoon. The light onshore flow will keep the beaches much cooler with temps. On the beaches near 50 degrees in the afternoon. High clouds will increase later in the day as a strong storm system approaches our area.
Clouds will increase early Wednesday as winds turn to the SE and lows will drop to around 47 degrees by sunrise. Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy and showers are likely in the afternoon and especially the evening as a south breeze brings in warmer and more humid air. Look for afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60's Wednesday with a south breeze holding temps Wednesday night in the mid 50's. Rainfall could be over a half an inch Wednesday and Wednesday night.
In the long-range, Thursday looks cloudy with showers likely. It will be warmer and more humid with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. Winds will be from the south and gust to 20 mph. Clouds will linger Friday but it will be a bit cooler with temps. in the mid 60's at best. Look for some sunshine and cooler weather over the weekend. High temps. will be near 60 Saturday, but drop to a cool 53° by Sunday afternoon.
The average high for today is 57 degrees with an average low of 38 degrees.