Forecast updated on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 6:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear and very breezy. Windy near open water. Low 36°. Wind: NW 12-18 mph. Winds gusting to over 25 knots on open water.
Saturday: Mainly sunny and cool. Breezy near open water. High 56-57°. Winds: NW 7-12 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear early then clouds increasing late. Low 40°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, mild, and windy, with showers by midday. High 62-64°. Winds: S/SW 10-18+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear tonight with a gusty NW wind developing at 12-18 mph. Small Craft Advisories are posted for the evening on all area waters. Look for morning lows near 36° by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday looks sunny and breezy with afternoon temps. in the mid 50's behind a cold front. This front is bringing modified Pacific air, and not air from Arctic Canada so it will stay fairly mild. It will be breezy near open water in the afternoon, and temps. will drop to around 40 degrees by sunrise Sunday.
Clouds will increase again late Saturday night with showers likely Sunday. Sunday looks windy and mild with rain developing in the afternoon. Look for afternoon temps. to reach 62-64 degrees in spite of clouds and some heavy passing showers. Rainfall will be from .20 to .5 inches Sunday in most places.
Skies will clear Sunday night and it will stay windy with lows near a mild 48° by sunrise Monday.
We will see sunshine Tuesday with temps. in the mid 50's after a morning low near 33°. It will be warmer Wednesday with rain late after high temps. in the low to mid 60's! Thursday looks sunny and much cooler with temps. only reaching 52° in the mid afternoon.
Friday will be dry and cool as well with lows near 31 and high temps. near 52°
The average high for tomorrow is 55° with an average low of 36°.