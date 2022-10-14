Forecast updated on Thursday, October 14, 2022, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and quite cool. Low 44-45°. Wind: SW 0-3 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Mild with low humidity. High 73-74°. Wind: S 9-19 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and not as cool. Low 51°. Wind: S 5-12 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, mild and breezy. High 72°. Wind: SW 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion
We have a chilly night ahead with clear skies and light winds. Some areas of ground fog are possible near daybreak. Look for lows near 45° by sunrise. Saturday will be sunny, and it will be dry and breezy. Look for SW/S winds at 10-18 mph by afternoon, with temps. topping out at around 72-74 degrees. Visibility will be very good, and it will turn cool in the evening with temperatures dipping to 51° by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday will turn mostly cloudy but it will be mild and breezy. We may see some very spotty showers later in the day. Look for SW/S winds at 10-15 mph by afternoon, with temps. topping out at around 72 degrees. Visibility will be good early then fair later. A cold front will approach late Sunday with a south breeze holding temps. to around 54 by sunrise Monday.
In the long range, A cold front will pass Monday evening with spotty showers and much cooler air Monday into Tuesday. Look for highs near 68° Monday and only near 56-58° by Tuesday/Wednesday. We will see lows in the mid 30's Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Next week will be breezy with clear skies at night but clouds increasing during the daytime hours. Temperatures will be below normal through at least Saturday.
The average high for today is 70 degrees with an average low of 48 degrees.