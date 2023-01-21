DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. A light breeze. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Lows around 30°F.
Sunday: Cloudy in the morning, then rain developing by midday, becoming widespread by afternoon through the evening. Some locally heavy rain will be possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Monday: Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
If you're planning outdoor activities on Delmarva this weekend, today will be the day for it!
As high pressure slowly slides across the Mid-Atlantic, expect mostly sunny skies and light winds on Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild, near 50°F.
The high will depart Saturday night, and after a clear start, skies will turn cloudy after midnight.
Cloudy skies will welcome us on Sunday morning, then as a low pressure system approaches from the west, rain will develop by afternoon. The rain will be mostly light to moderate, but a few heavier downpours could be possible. Given that the rain will fall over a period of several hours, flooding is not likely, except for the typical poor drainage areas.
Rain will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Then as high pressure builds back in, expect sunny skies and blustery conditions by Monday afternoon.
Skies stay sunny with temperatures close to, or just slightly above normal, on Tuesday before yet another storm system brings another round of widespread rain (along with mild temperatures) on Wednesday.
The work week will end with seasonably cool sunshine.