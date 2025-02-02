Welcome to a Warm Monday!
Temperatures are warming up into the upper 50's throughout the day, and some spots across Delmarva could see low 60 degree temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day.
As we head into Tuesday, the winds are expected to pick up overnight gusting into the 20-30mph range throughout the day, temperatures are expected to stay warm though in the 60's at their highest.
Those temperatures slide a bit Wednesday back into the 40s, but pick up again on Thursday with a chance of rain that day as well.