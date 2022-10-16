DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny in morning, then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few embedded downpours. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers likely, with some embedded thunder possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Frost possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs around 60°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 48°F.
Our Sunday starts off pleasant on Delmarva, with sunny skies and light winds.
Clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night, scattered showers overspread Delmarva, with some of the heavier rain on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Otherwise, there could be other embedded downpours. Lows fall into the mid 50s.
Then scattered showers on Monday. We may get a break from showers midday, but as the actual front transits the region in the afternoon, scattered showers and even a brief embedded thunderstorm is possible through the evening.
After the cold front departs Monday night, chilly high pressure arrives by Tuesday. Although we're expecting full sunshine, afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s, which will be the same story on Wednesday.
It's possible we'll see our coldest overnight low temperatures so far, so frost and freeze will be something to consider; this is normally when Delmarva can expect to see that first potentially killing frost, so it might be a good time to take measures to protect sensitive plants.
Skies stay mainly sunny and dry for the rest of the upcoming week, with temperatures remaining cool, but gradually warming into the mid 60s by Friday.
In the Tropical Atlantic, there are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.