DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny with patchy fog early, then increasing clouds with showers late. Warm, with highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Chance of showers and thunder early, then clearing late. Muggy, with lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy with a low chance of a few showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and some thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
For our Sunday, we'll have a few areas of patchy fog within a few hours of sunrise, but otherwise it will be a sunny start to the day.
As a rather weak disturbance approaches from the northwest, clouds will increase later in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy by mid-afternoon. Showers and some thunder are likely in the late afternoon and evening, however for the final day of the Ocean City Springfest, the day should mainly be dry, with only the last hour or so seeing any chance of showers (and that chance is pretty low). Any thundershowers are not expected to be severe, but some downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible.
The weather pattern over Delmarva will be a bit disturbed Monday and Tuesday, as a frontal boundary stalls over the Mid-Atlantic. This will mean a few round of showers and thunder, with the highest chances of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Exact timing of any precipitation is very uncertain, but the afternoon hours are favored for any rain and thunder. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, with lows near 60°F and highs hear 80°F.
Then the frontal boundary will start to shift south as a backdoor cold front, allowing a ridge of high pressure to build in from the north.
Full sunshine returns, along with some cooler temperatures for Wednesday. High pressure will remain in charge through the end of the week, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the mid 70s by Thursday, and low 80s by Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for May 14-May 20.