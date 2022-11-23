Forecast updated on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 4:07 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and cold. Low 32°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, and mild. High 61°. Beaches 54°. Winds: SE 0-6 mph.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, and not as cold. Low 40-41°. Wind: S 0-4 mph.
Friday: Cloudy with rain developing before Noon. Rainfall over .4 inches is possible. High 59°. Beaches 55°.Winds: S/SW 4-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A high pressure center is over West Virginia tonight, and a dry air mass remains over the area. Look for clear skies, with lows near 32-33° by sunrise. There will be some frost again in open areas again by sunrise. The winds will remain from the N at 0-4 mph tonight, but and it will be warmer near the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay.
Thanksgiving Day looks mainly sunny and mild as a high presssure cell moves right over Delmarva. Temps. will reach the low 60's again in the afternoon, with a very light SE wind at around 1-5 mph in the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler near the Atlantic beaches.
Clouds will increase early Friday with rain spreading itno the area ahead of a low pressure system and a cold front. Rainfall will taper off by dark with rain amounts of around 0.25 to .5 inches. Skies will clear Friday night with a NW wind at 8-14 mph and lws will dip to around 37° by sunrise Saturday.
In the long range, Clouds will clear early Saturday, and it will turn into a nice day with temps. in the mid 50's. It will be breezy near open water. Sunday looks mild, with showers developing as a weak cold front approaches. Look for afternoon temps. near 62° Sunday. Skies will clear Monday, and it will be cooler and breezy. Look for sunshine Monday through Wednesday with temps. in the mid 50's warming to 62 by Wednesday afternoon.
The average high for today is 56° with an average low of 35°.