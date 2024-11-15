DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clearing skies. Cool and breezy. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: Sunny and windy. Winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Not as windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Yesterday evening's storm (which wasn't much of a storm for Delmarva) brought welcome rain to the Lower Eastern Shore, and especially Accomack County. The Maryland Midshore and Delaware mostly received less than one-tenth of an inch of rain.
As the storm slowly pulls away, we're stuck with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but skies will slowly clear as we look ahead to the evening and overnight.
Tonight will be seasonable with temperatures falling into the low 40s.
A tight pressure gradient between the departing storm and a building high pressure ridge to the west will bring sunny and windy condtions to Delmarva Saturday. Expect skies to become sunny, with gusty northwest winds.
High pressure settles in for the rest of the weekend, and we're expecting mild sunshine and less breezy conditions Sunday.
That high pressure will dominate the weather for the first half of the coming week, with plenty of sunshine (maybe some more clouds on Tuesday as a weak, dry front crosses the region) and mild temperatures; we could be close to 70°F on Monday.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting another round of rain sometime in the Thursday-Friday timeframe next week, but confidence is low this far out. Watch this space for updates.
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely near normal and precipitation below normal between November 22 and November 28.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Sara" has formed just north of Honduras in the western Caribbean. "Sara" is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, and southern Mexico before entering the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. It is too early to tell if "Sara" will have any effects on the U.S. Gulf Coast. "Sara" is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.