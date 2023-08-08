Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front gave us an unusually nice summer day, with lower humidity and a dry breeze. Tonight will be clear and pleasant but another cool front will bring more storms Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and dry. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 67° Wind: NW 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Breezy PM. High 86° inland and on the beaches. Wind: W 6-12 mph.
Wednesday Night: Fair skies. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 69° Wind: SW 4-9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, muggy and warm. Windy PM with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. High 86° inland and 84° on the beaches. Wind: SW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, and we will see some patchy ground fog late due to the wet ground. Look for lows near 67 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the northwest at 4-12 mph.
It will be sunny tomorrow, and still pleasantly warm. Winds will remain from the west at 10-12 mph in the afternoon and the dew points will stay in the mid 60's, so it will not feel that muggy. High temps. will be near 86 inland and on the beaches. Wednesday night looks clear with rising humidity and lows near 69 degrees. We will have a light breeze all night as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of another summer cool front.
Thursday looks windy and warm with higher humidity. Winds will be from the southwest at 14-25 mph and we will see some heavy evening storms around. High temps. will be near 86 inland and near 82°on the beaches with sunshine.
In the long range: Friday looks dry, breezy, and less humid with highs in the mid 80's. The weekend looks hot and muggy with temps. around 86-88°, but some storms may develop again Saturday evening. Monday looks warm with temps. near 88-90 and it will be muggy. Thunderstorms are likely Monday evening, and some may be heavy.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 86°.