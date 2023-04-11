Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A large high-pressure center is right over Delmarva this evening, and it will drift slowly south. This means sunny, pleasant, and dry spring weather for several days.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, and mild. Low 53. Wind: W 5-11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 81-82°. Wind: W 12-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and milder. Low 57°. Wind: W 4-9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and warm. High 82-83°. Wind: SW 11-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and not as cold as last night with a light west breeze all night. Morning low temps. will be near 53° inland and 50° on the coast.
Wednesday will be warmer still, with mostly clear skies. Look for temperatures to reach 80-81 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds will turn to the west, and it will be breezy in the afternoon.
Thursday will be warmer still, with just a few passing clouds and higher humidity. Look for temperatures to reach 82-83 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds will turn to the southwest, and it will be breezy in the afternoon.
In the long range: Friday will also be sunny with high clouds and PM temps. will reach the low 80's. Clouds and scattered showers will develop later Saturday with temps. in the mid 70's and rain chances will climb Sunday with temps. in the mid to upper 70's.
Monday will be sunny and cooler with temps. near 70 degrees. Tuesday looks dry and pleasant with lows near 50 and highest temps. around 70°.
The average low for mid-March is 42°, with a high temp. of 64°.