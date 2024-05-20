Forecast updated on Monday, 20 May 2024, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were milder across Delmarva today, and it will turn downright balmy by midweek. Scattered thundershowers will develop as a weak cool front approaches on Thursday and they may also redevelop on Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, and cool. Low 53°. Beaches 55°. Wind: S 0- mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and warmer. High 78°. Beaches 69°. Wind: SE 1-6 mph. Winds on the coast SE at 3-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, and cool. Low 53-54°. Beaches 56°. Wind: S 2-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and warmer. High 84°. Beaches 78°. Wind: SW 5-12 mph. Winds on the coast S at 8-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will become mostly cloudy tonight with a light SE wind. We can expect low temps. near 53° by sunrise.
Tuesday will be sunny and notably warmer by afternoon as winds stay light from the southeast all day. The temperatures will reach 78° in the afternoon with the coastal beaches staying around 63° with a light SE sea breeze, Tuesday night will be fair to partly cloudy with lows near 53°.
Wednesday looks warmer still and more humid with afternoon temps. soaring into the mid 80's across Delmarva although the beaches will be near 65° at Assateague to 80° at Rehoboth Beach. It will be breezy by afternoon in open areas, with a SW wind at 12-17 mph.
In the long-range: Look for lows near 64° Thursday then a few PM thundershowers will develop as temps. climb to near 87° in the afternoon. It will be humid Thursday, and thundershowers will linger into the evening. We will see scattered showers Friday as temps. reach 81°. The weekend looks a little cooler with PM temps. near 76° and lows near 60°.Monday will be a little warmer with highest temps. around 81°.
The average low for early May is 54° and the high is 75°.