Forecast updated on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The wind will slowly diminish tonight, as an intense low pressure over New England weakens and moves slowly northeast. Milder air will return to Delmarva tomorrow and the week ahead looks very spring-like with sunshine and above normal temperatures. Some showers may return later Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Winds diminishing. Low 40°. Wind: W 7-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Milder PM. High 64°. Beaches 64°. Wind: W 11-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 42°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and milder. High 68°. Beaches 63°. Wind: W 4-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be chilly with lows near 40 degrees by sunrise. Winds will diminish to 7-15 mph, and a little higher near open water.
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a west wind at 12-20 mph. Look for milder temperatures in the afternoon with highs near 64 degrees inland and near 60 degrees on the coast! Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows near 42 degrees.
A spring like air mass will settle over the area Wednesday and we can expect sunshine with afternoon temps near 68 degrees! Winds will be light from the west all day. Look for fair skies Wednesday night with lows near 44. This mild weather pattern will linger into Friday!
In the long range: Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday and it will be very mild with afternoon temps. near 70°. Clouds will increase Friday with some late day and evening showers. The afternoon temps. will be around 70 degrees! Saturday looks partly sunny and cooler with temps. Near 62 in the afternoon. Sunday will be cloudy with showers around and the temps. will reach the low 60's.
The average low for today is 34° and the high is 54°.