Forecast updated on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A high pressure system over the area will drift south, but another cool front will pass through overnight. This front will bring clear skies and cool dry Canadian air to the area for much of the week. Look for temps. to run below the late May average through Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 54° Wind: E 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny with a few thin high clouds. High 70°. Wind: NE 8-16 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE10-18 mph and temps. near 64°.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and quite cool. Low 48° Wind: N 1-7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 75°. Wind: NE 2-6 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 6-10 mph and temps. near 64°.
Forecast Discussion:
A clear and cool night is on the way, with fairly low humidity as a weak cool front passes through the area. Look for lows near 54 degrees as winds turn from the east to the northeast.
Tuesday looks sunny and breezy, with low humidity behind a fairly strong late spring cold front. It will be unusually cool for later May with afternoon temps. just nudging 70°. Winds will gust to near 20 mph in open areas and along the beaches by afternoon. Tuesday night looks clear with alight north wind and it will be quite cool with lows dipping into the upper 40's.
Wednesday looks dry and sunny with a light northeast wind, Afternoon temps. Will reach the mid 70's with low humidity. Weak high pressure will be over the area and there may still be some wildfire smoke from the fires in Western Canada over the area. This smoke will be rather high, but the sky may turn to a milky blue at times as thicker layers pass over and it will bring a red sunset as well.
In the long range: Thursday will turn breezy and cooler behind a cold front with afternoon temps. only near 69 degrees and low humidity. Winds will be gusty from the North and the beaches will stay in the low 60's all afternoon. Friday will be clear and rather cool for late May with temps. only near 69° in the afternoon with even cooler temps. on the coastal beaches.
Clouds will increase Saturday and Sunday with spotty showers and PM temps. in the low to mid 70's. Memorial Day looks pleasant with temps. in the mid to upper 70's, but there may be showers in the area.
The average low for early May is 54°, with a high temp. of 75°.