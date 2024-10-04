Forecast updated on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Slow Clearing and mild. Low 59-62º. Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Saturday: Becoming sunny and remaining dry. A north breeze develops PM behind a cool front. High 78-79º inland. Wind: N 6-12 mph. Beaches: High 72º with wind N 7-14 mph PM.
Saturday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 52º. Wind: N 4-10 mph.
Sunday: Mainly sunny and less humid. High 77°. Wind: W 0-4 mph.
Sunday Night:Increasing clouds with a south breeze at 6-13 mph. Low 61.
Monday: Mainly Sunny and dry. Low 61. High 77. Wind: NW 7-16 mph by midday.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will stay partly to mostly cloudy with light winds and lows near 64 degrees.
Saturday looks pleasant with a cool front passing by late morning. Skies will be cloudy early but clear in the afternoon behind the cool front and the air will dry out as well. Winds will turn to the north at 6-12 mph in the afternoon once the cool front passes by the area. Saturday night will be clear and cooler with a light north wind and lows near 54 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with low humidity as dew points drop into the upper 40's to low 50's giving a dry fall like feel to the air. Afternoon temps. will reach 77 with a light wind. The coast will see a light east wind with temps. Around 72° in the afternoon. Sunday night looks partly cloudy with lows near 60 degrees ahead of another cool front.
Monday looks dry and partly cloudy to sunny with another cool front passing in the late afternoon. High temps. Will be near 78° in the afternoon.
In the long-range: It will turn cooler Monday night with lows near 51° by sunrise Tuesday and Tuesday will be dry and cooler with temps. Near 71-72 degrees. We may see lows reach the upper 40's by Wednesday and Thursday morning with temps. In the upper 60's Wednesday into Friday. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.
The average high for early October is 74 degrees with an average low of 53 degrees.