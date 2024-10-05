Forecast updated on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Mainly sunny and remaining dry. A north breeze develops PM behind a cool front.
High 77-78º inland. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind N 7-14 mph PM.
Saturday Night:Clear and cooler. Low 52º. Wind: NE 0-4 mph.
Sunday:Mainly sunny and less humid. High 77°. Wind: W 1-7 mph.
Sunday Night:Increasing clouds with a south breeze at 6-13 mph. Low 61.
Monday:Mainly Sunny and dry. Cooler in the evening. High 75. Wind: NW 9-18 mph by midday.
Forecast Discussion:
Today looks pleasant with a cool front passing by late morning. Skies will be clear in the afternoon behind the cool front and the air will dry out as well. Winds will turn to the north at 6-12 mph in the afternoon once the cool front passes by the area. Tonight will be clear and cooler with a light north wind and lows near 52 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with low humidity as dew points drop into the upper 40's to low 50's giving a dry fall like feel to the air. Afternoon temps. will reach 77 with a light wind. The coast will see a light east wind with temps. Around 72° in the afternoon. Sunday night looks partly cloudy with lows near 60 degrees ahead of another cool front.
Monday looks dry and partly cloudy to sunny with another cool front passing in the morning. High temps. will be near 75°, and it will be breezy with winds at 12-18 mph from the NW in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range: It will turn cooler Monday night with lows near 49° by sunrise Tuesday and Tuesday will be dry and cooler with temps. Near 69-70 degrees. We will see lows reach the upper 40's by Wednesday and Thursday morning with temps. In the upper 60's Wednesday into Friday. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.
The average high for early October is 74 degrees with an average low of 53 degrees.