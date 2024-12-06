DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and cold. Winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows in the low 20s, feeling like the teens.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy, but not as windy. Winds from the west 5-15 mph. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like the low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 33°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
It has been a mostly sunny, but cold Friday on Delmarva as high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic.
As the high continues to build, the pressure gradient that has caused the windy conditions over the past few days will relax, and we'll see gradually diminishing winds into Saturday.
With clear skies and the lighter winds, we'll have some overnight radiational cooling that will allow temperatures to fall into the low 20s across interior portions of Delmarva, with upper 20s near the ocean and bays.
High pressure will dominate the weekend. On Saturday, it'll still be a little breezy, but not as windy. The winds will continue from the west-northwest, so it'll be yet another unseasonably cold day.
As the high slides east, winds will shift to a more southwesterly direction and become even lighter. This will mean that Sunday will see a return to seasonable temperatures into the mid 50s. The day will also start mostly sunny, but we might start to see some increasing high clouds by afternoon as our next weather makers arrive.
The pattern changes next week as a high pressure area over Bermuda sets up a persistent southwesterly flow that will bring warmer temperatures, and increased chances of beneficial rain. Currently, rain is most likely on Monday and Wednesday, with longer range models suggesting a healthy 1-2" of rain by Thursday morning.. A strong cold front crosses Delmarva late Wednesday, and chilly temperatures gusty winds will return for the latter part of next week.
In the Tropics:
The Atlantic hurricane season ended on November 30.
There will be no more further tropical updates until the start of the 2025 hurricane season, or if something tropical develops during the off-season.