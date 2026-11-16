DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear, with frost by sunrise. Lows around 30°F. Calm winds.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 38°F.
A broad ridge of high pressure has set itself up over much of the eastern United States, which will bring lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures to Delmarva this week.
Firstly, though, the growing season has officially ended for all of Delmarva. This means that Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will not be issued again until the growing season resumes in Spring 2027. However, frost may still be mentioned in our forecasts!
And we might see a little bit of that frost Monday night, with clear skies and calm winds allowing temperatures away from the coast to fall to about 30 degrees.
We're going to see mainly sunny skies with temperatures on a warming trend Tuesday through the weekend.
Tuesday will be seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s under sunshine.
Temperatures will climb to the low 60s on Wednesday, the mid 60s Thursday through Saturday, and possibly upper 60s on Sunday.
No rain is expected through Saturday.
Long-range guidance is suggesting an area of low pressure near Florida sneaking out into the Atlantic, becoming a deepening low. As of Monday evening, guidance is suggesting that this low will stay out to sea, with the only effects on Delmarva being some high surf. This part of the forecast could change, however, so watch this space for updates.
Regardless what happens with that low pressure, a weak cold front will approach Delmarva around Sunday. It doesn't look like it will have much moisture to work with. But we'll put some clouds, and a low chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 23 - Nov 29.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.