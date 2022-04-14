Forecast updated on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Clearing and cooler late. Low 50°. Wind: N 3-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Less humid. High 69°. Beaches 52-54°. Wind: NE/E/S 5-9 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and cool. Low 49-51°. Wind: S 6-14 mph.
Saturday: Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy PM with some passing showers. High 70°. Beaches 55-62°. Wind: S 12-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very mild and humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as well. Skies will clear late as a cold front passes and winds turn to the north at 5-11 mph.
Friday looks sunny, and it will be cooler with lower humidity behind a cool front. Look for lows near 50 degrees, and afternoon high temps. will be around or just below 70 degrees. Winds will be light from the NE then East, and this will keep the beaches in the low 50's all day.
Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of another cool front. Look for temps. to reach the low 70's with a south breeze at 12-22 mph in the afternoon. We might see some spotty showers as the cold front passes in the evening, but rainfall looks to be light. Look for temperatures to drop to the mid 40's with clearing skies by sunrise Sunday.
In the long-range, skies will clear and it will be cooler Sunday and Monday with the highest temps. around 58-60 degrees. Look for clouds to return Monday night with some showers about early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60's. Wednesday looks sunny, but a little on the cool side with lows near 43° and high temps. near 60 degrees.
The average high for tomorrow is 65 degrees with an average low of 43 degrees.