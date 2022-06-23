Forecast updated on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Slow clearing and mild. A little less humid. Low 59-61°. Wind: N 1-4 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny PM. Slightly less humid later PM. High 81° inland with temps. around 72° PM near the beaches. Wind: NE 2-6 mph. Winds on the beaches NE 8-10 mph PM.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62°. Wind: Light.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. More humid. High 86-87° inland with temps. falling to around 74° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 1-6 mph. Winds on the beaches SE 6-12 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50's to around 60°. Winds will be from the north, and temps. on the beaches will be near 65-70 degrees overnight.
Friday look sunny, and pleasantly warm with temps around 81° in the afternoon. It will be a little less humid by midday and into the afternoon. The coast will see a decent sea breeze and temps. will fall to the low/mid 70's on the beaches in the afternoon. Inland winds will be light from the NE at under 8 mph with dew points around 60, so it will not feel that muggy. Friday night looks clear and pleasant with lows near 61-62 by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be mainly sunny and warmer with a light wind and temps. will reach 86-87 degrees. It will be moist but not really muggy. A sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's with an onshore wind at 10 mph in the afternoon. Rain is unlikely over the weekend on Delmarva.
In the long-range, Sunday looks much the same as Saturday and it will be sunny. A weak cool front will bring thundershowers back to the area later on Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid 80's. Tuesday looks cooler and a little less humid with temps. around 80 in the afternoon. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with temps. near 83 degrees PM. Hotter weather will arrive by Friday.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.