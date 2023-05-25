Forecast updated on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front passed through Delmarva last night and it has cleared the wildfire smoke from the area. It is quite cool on the beaches today with a nice onshore wind keeping the coastal temps. near 60 degrees. A very cool night is on the way tanks to the dry and cool air mass over the area, but a more unsettled weather pattern will arrive by the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and quite cool. Low 46-48° Wind: E 3-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, and breezy with low humidity. High 70°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 12-18 mph and temps. near 34°.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low 47-49° Wind: NE 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Increasing cloud and windy. Rising humidity with evening showers. High 69°. Wind: NE 13-26 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 15-26 mph and temps. near 64°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies and quite cool temperatures tonight with lows in the mid 40's by daybreak. This is well below average for late May. Winds will be light from the east at under 10 mph.
Friday will be sunny and pleasant with increasing winds from the northeast. Afternoon temps. will nudge 70 degrees, with low humidity. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the low 60's with NE winds at 10-18 mph.Clouds will increase Saturday with a gusty NE wind. Afternoon temps. will nudge 69-71 degrees, with rather low humidity. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with NE winds at 13-26 mph. Showers will arrive Saturday night.
In the long range: Clouds will lower Sunday with showers likely. Look for temps. near 69° and rainfall may exceed .25 inches in some areas. Memorial Day looks mild, with temps. in the mid 70's. There will be clouds and passing showers in the area Monday and Tuesday but rain will generally be light. It will be sunny and milder Thursday and Friday, with temps. near 81 degrees by Thursday afternoon,
The average low for early May is 56°, with a high temp. of 76°.