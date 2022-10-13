Forecast updated on Wednesday, October 13, 2022, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers ending. Clearing and cooler late with winds increasing from the north. Low 52°. Wind: NW 5-13 mph.
Friday: Sunny and cooler. Less humid. High 68°. Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and quite cool. Low 41°. Wind: SW 0-3 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Mild with low humidity. High 72°. Wind: SW 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion
Showers will end late tonight with clearing by daybreak. Friday will turn sunny, and it will be much less humid. Look for a North winds at 8-12 mph by afternoon, with temps. topping out at around 67-68 degrees. Visibility will be very good and it will turn cooler in the evening with temperatures dipping to 41-43° by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be sunny, and it will be dry and breezy. Look for SW/S winds at 10-18 mph by afternoon, with temps. topping out at around 72 degrees. Visibility will be very good and it will turn cool in the evening with temperatures dipping to 51-53° by sunrise Sunday.
In the long range, Sunday looks mostly cloudy with spotty showers later in the day. Look for temps. from 72-73° in the afternoon hours and it will turn breezy with a SW wind at 9-15 mph Sunday afternoon. A cold front will pass Sunday night with spotty showers and much cooler air Monday into Tuesday. Look for highs near 67 Monday and only near 56-58° by Tuesday/Wednesday. We will see lows in the 30's by Tuesday night.
The average high for today is 70 degrees with an average low of 49 degrees.