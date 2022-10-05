Forecast updated on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Drizzle early, then slow clearing late with some areas of fog. Low 53°. Wind: NW 4-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny, and milder. High 74°. Wind: W 3-7 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear with some areas of patchy fog late. Low 54-55°. Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny, and mild. High 76-77°. Wind: SW/W 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear late tonight with lows near 53 degrees. We may see some areas of fog due to the wet ground and longer autumn nights.
Thursday will turn sunny, and it will be warmer with temperatures rising into the mid 70's by afternoon. This is close to the average for early October. Winds will be light from the west with good visibility. Waves will continue to decrease on the coast.
Friday looks dry and sunny with a southwest then westerly breeze as a cold front approaches. Temps. will reach the mid 70's Friday afternoon, but the cold front will pass in the early evening. Winds will turn to the SW Friday and increase to 10-14 mph in the afternoon. Winds will turn to the NW Friday night with lows in the mid 40's by sunrise Saturday.
In the long range, Saturday will be cool and breezy, with sunshine behind the front. Look for lows near 47 and highs only around 62 degrees. Sunday will be cool and dry, with lows near 40 degrees, and afternoon high temps. near 65. Monday looks dry and sunny with afternoon temps. near 69. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 71 with sunshine as well.
The average high for today is 74 degrees with an average low of 53 degrees.