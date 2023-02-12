Forecast updated on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 10:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong low pressure system in the Atlantic brought rain and wind to all of Delmarva Sunday, but skies will clear Monday and winds will diminish. Milder air will soon return with above normal temperatures through Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain likely. Windy and chilly. Low 38-40°. Winds: NE/N 14-33 mph.
Monday: Becoming sunny, and quite breezy. High 57-58°. Winds: NW 10-17 mph.
Monday Night: Clear and chilly. Winds diminishing. Low 35-36°. Winds: NW 5-13 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and mild. A few high clouds. High 55°. Winds: NW 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be windy tonight with generally cloudy skies as the rain tapers off by sunrise. Look for lows near 39° by sunrise with a northwest wind at 14-32 mph. Winds will be higher on the beaches with gusts to 40 mph possible.
Monday looks mostly sunny and cool, and it should stay dry. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 50's, But the winds will be gusty from the NW at 10-17 mph PM. Winds diminish by late afternoon and become light from the north Monday night. Look for temps. to drop into the mid 30's by daybreak Tuesday as weak high pressure moves into the area.
Tuesday looks dry and sunny with a light NW wind around a weak high pressure cell. Afternoon temps. will be mild with most spots seeing the mid 50's in the afternoon. We will see a few high clouds during the day.
In the longer range: Wednesday looks sunny and it will be quite mild with temps. around 66 degrees. It will be windy and very mild Thursday before rain returns Thursday night into Friday morning. High temps. Thursday will be in the 60's! Colder weather will return behind a cold front Friday morning.
Look for lows near 27 Saturday morning, with temps. in the mid 40's Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be milder with high temps. in the mid 50's.
The average low for mid-February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.