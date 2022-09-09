Forecast updated on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low 60°. Wind: N 4-8 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny and pleasantly warm. Increasing high clouds PM. High 82-83° inland with temps. near 74° on the beaches. Wind: E/SE 5-12 mph. Winds E 10-14 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 65°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds and more humid. Scattered showers about PM. High 82-83° inland with temps. near 76° on the beaches. Showers will increase Sunday night. Wind: S/SE 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mainly clear skies tonight with light winds and lows near 59-60 degrees by sunrise. It will be warmer near the Bays and the ocean with lows near 67. Winds will be from the northeast at 1-4 mph
Saturday will be partly sunny with an onshore east wind and a little more humidity in the air. High pressure and a relatively dry air mass aloft will keep rain chances near zero. Afternoon temps. will reach near 82-83° inland, but stay near 74 degrees on the coast. Winds will be from the east to SEat around 8-12 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday will turn more humid with increasing clouds as an upper level low-pressure system approaches Delmarva. Look for som epassin gshowers by afternoon. High temps. will reach near 82-83° inland but stay near 76 degrees on the coast. Winds will be from the south at around 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will lower in the evening and showers are likely in the later evening.
In the long range, Monday will bring scattered to numerous showers as another cool front approaches. Showers will linger into Tuesday as well. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low/mid 80's with lows inn the mid 60's. This is a bit above the average for mid September. Skies will clear Wednesday with temps. in the mid 80's and it will stay rather humid. This is several degrees above the average for mid-September.
The average high for today is 82 degrees with an average low of 62 degrees.