Forecast updated on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry and pleasant air mass will linger over the area through Saturday, but clouds will increase Saturday night. Clouds and showers with higher humidity will arrive Sunday and Monday as a low pressure system develops to our south.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 48-49° Wind: NE 4-12 mph.
Saturday: Increasing high clouds, and windy. Rising humidity late. High 69-71°. Wind: NE 14-22 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 16-24 mph and temps. near 64°.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and turning humid, with showers developing later. Low 53-54° Wind: NE 4-11 mph.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy with passing showers. High 68-69°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 13-20 mph and temps. near 65°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair skies and quite cool temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 40's by daybreak. This is well below average for late May. Winds will be light from the east at under 10 mph. There will be some high clouds.
High Clouds will increase some Saturday with a gusty ENE wind. Afternoon temps. will nudge 70-72 degrees, with rather low humidity. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with NE winds at 14-22 mph. Clouds and humidity will increase Saturday night.
Clouds will lower Sunday with showers likely, and it will be much more humid. Rainfall may exceed 0.25 inches and passing showers are expected into the evening. Afternoon temps. will nudge 68-71 degrees, with gusty NE winds, especially near open water. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with east to northeast winds at 10-18 mph.
In the long range: Memorial Day looks mild, with temps. in the mid 70's. There will be clouds and passing showers in the area Monday and Tuesday but rain will generally be light. It will be sunny and much warmer Thursday and Friday, with PM temps. near 84-86 degrees both days.
The average low for early May is 56°, with a high temp. of 76°.