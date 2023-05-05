Forecast updated on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 6:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong upper level low pressure system has moved out of the area and we will see more sunshine and warmer temps. as we head into the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 47° Wind: Light.
Saturday: Sunny and milder. High 71°. Wind: NW 3-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low 51° Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and milder. Late day clouds and showers possible. High 77-78°. Wind: S 5-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and chilly again. Look for lows in the mid 40's by daybreak with light winds.
Saturday looks sunny with a light NW wind and it will be milder. Afternoon temps will be near 71° Saturday but a weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Winds on the beaches will turn to the NE at 6-10 mph Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks sunny, and it will be notably milder with southwest winds at 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Sunday evening with scattered showers likely. Any rainfall will probably be light.
In the long range: Showers and a few thundershowers are expected Sunday evening. Monday look mild with afternoon temps. in the upper 70's to near 80°. Showers will arrive Monday night and Tuesday will be humid with scattered showers and variable clouds. Look for temps. near 77° in the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday look cooler with mostly sunny skies and temps. near 70-73 degrees. Friday will be dry and milder.
The average low for early May is 50°, with a high temp. of 72°.