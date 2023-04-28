Forecast updated on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A low pressure system will pass to our south tonight and we should see some sunshine with milder weather tomorrow. Another low pressure system will arrive, with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Sunday. Rainfall Sunday may exceed .25 inches with some spots seeing considerably more.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain showers likely. Winds decreasing. Wind: E 10-19 mph. Low 57°.
Saturday: Partly sunny, to mostly sunny. Milder PM. High 72° inland, but 60° near the beaches. Wind: W 4-11 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: SE 3-8 mph. Low 55°.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with passing showers and perhaps a thunderstorm PM. Breezy and cool on the coast. High 70° inland, but 60° near the beaches. Wind: S 14-28 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring more wet and windy weather with rain tapering to showers as a low pressure system passes by to our south and moves into the Atlantic. Rainfall will exceed an inch in some areas by the time the rain ends early Saturday. The clouds will keep temps. warmer with lows in the mid 50's as winds decrease.
Saturday will turn partly cloudy with a west breeze. Temperatures will reach the low 70's, but an an afternoon sea breeze will cool the beaches to the low 60's. Clouds will increase Saturday night with a southeast wind returning. Look for morning low temps. in the mid to upper 50's across the area.
Rain returns Sunday with another good soaking possible as another low pressure system passes by the region. Look for temps. in the upper 60's in the afternoon with a SE wind flow increasing to 14-28 mph. Rainfall Sunday will be around 0.4 to 0.8 inches but it might be over an inch in some areas! Skies will clear late Sunday night, with temps. dropping to the low 50's by daybreak Monday.
In the long range: Skies will clear Monday, with temps. reaching the low 70's. Look for variable clouds and cool weather Tuesday through Thursday with temps. reaching the low to mid 60's. Morning lows will be in the mid 40's. Friday looks dry, sunny. and a little warmer.
The average low for later April is 50°, with a high temp. of 70°.