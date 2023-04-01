Forecast updated on Saturday, April 1 2023, at 10:48 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Winds will remain gusty tonight, behind a cold front and it will turn cooler by morning. Winds will gust to over 40 mph in some spots tonight as the cooler air mass arrives.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing,windy, and cooler. Low 41°. Winds: W/NW14-26 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, and cool. Breezy. High 55-6°. Wind: NW 11-18 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 38°. Wind: SE 0-6 mph.
Monday: Sunny and milder. Quite breezy by afternoon. High 67-68°. Wind: S 12-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clearing skies with cooler temps. behind a cold front. Winds will stay gusty behind the front with wind gusts to near 30 mph at times. Morning low temps. will be near 42° by daybreak.
Look for cooler weather with sunshine on Sunday. It will stay breezy with sunshine across the area. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid 50's with a NW wind at 12-18 mph Sunday afternoon.
Winds will return to the south Monday and it will warm back up to the upper 60's by afternoon. It will turn breezy with wind gusts to 22 mph.
In the longer range: Monday looks sunny with a high near 67°. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very mild with sunshine and afternoon temps. Should reach the mid 70's. Some spotty showers will arrive by late Wednesday into Thursday, with highs near 77 Wednesday and 72° Thursday. Friday will be sunny and cool with lows near 46 and an afternoon high of 60.
The average low for mid-March is 39°, with a high temp. of 60°.