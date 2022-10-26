Forecast updated on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 5:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Slow clearing and cooler. Low 51°. Wind: SW 3-8 mph becoming NW 10-16 mph after 2 AM.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 65°. Beaches 65° PM. Wind: N 8-16 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 48°. Wind: N 4-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny early then clouds increasing toward evening. Cool and breezy. High 62-63°. Beaches 62° PM. Wind: NE 9-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion
Skies will clear some behind a cold front later tonight, as a much drier and cooler airmass moves across the area. Winds will increasew from the NW after 2 AM and reach 10-15 mph near open water before sunrise.
Thursday looks mostly sunny, and it will turn cool and less humid behind the front. Afternoon temps. will reach the mid 60's Thursday with a steady northerly breeze. Temps. will fall to the upper 40's by early Friday. Afternoon winds will be around 10-16 mph. Thursday night will be cooler with lows near 48 degrees and a light north breeze.
Friday will be cool and breezy, with afternoon high temps. near 61°. Winds will increase to 12-17 mph from the NE in the afternoon with clouds increasing again later in the day, as Atlantic moisture and a cool moist airmass returns to the region. Some spotty drizzle is possible Friday night, especially near the coast but measurable rainfall is unlikely.
In the long range, clouds will increase Friday evening with winds from the NE Friday night. Clouds will linger Saturday and Sunday with temps. staying in the low/mid 60's in the afternoons. Morning lows will be near 51 over the weekend.
Showers with low clouds are more likely Monday into Tuesday with temps. warming back to the upper 60's. We may be near 70 with some breaks of sun by next Wednesday afternoon. In general the next 7-9 days looks to be rather cloudy across the region with near to above normal temperatures.
The average high for today is 66° with an average low of 44°.