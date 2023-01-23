Forecast updated on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and chilly. Low 32°. Winds: NW 6-13 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly clear, cool, and dry. High 49-51°. Winds: W 7-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold with some frost. Low 30°. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing PM. Rain continues into the evening with rainfall of over .6 inches. High 56°. Winds: E/SE 8-18 mph. Winds gusts to over 22 mph near open water.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies later tonight, with a NW breeze all night. It will be colder with lows near 31-32° by sunrise.
Tuesday will be dry and mainly sunny, but it will be cool with a west breeze. Temps. will reach 49-50° which is above the average of 45° as our very warm January continues. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with light winds and areas of frost. Look for lows near 30 degrees.
Clouds will lower quickly Wednesday morning, with rain spreading across the entire area by later in the afternoon. Winds will increase from the south to SW at 12-24 mph, and a real soaking of rain looks to be likely as a low pressure system passes right over Delmarva. Rainfall totals will exceed a half an inch in most spots Wednesday and Wednesday night. Over an inch of rain is possible in some places by the time the skies clear Thursday.
In the longer range: Skies will clear Thursday with a gusty West wind at 14-24 mph. Look for temps. near 47-49 degrees in mid-afternoon. Friday should be sunny and chilly, with PM temps. around 44°. Saturday looks dry and cool with lows near 29 and highs near 50 degrees but clouds will increase Sunday. With temps. in the low 50's. Showers are possible with low clouds Monday. Temps. Monday will still reach the low 50's.
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°. Through today this has been the second warmest January on record in Salisbury. It is also the second warmest in Wilmington. It is the 3rd warmest, so far, in Washington.