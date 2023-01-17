Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers about early. Some clearing late. Low 41-42°. Winds: SW 6-11 mph.
Wednesday: Morning clouds then mostly sunny PM. Very mild for January. High 59-60°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with clouds lowering late evening. Some rain before sunrise possible. Low 39°. Winds: Light.
Thursday: Rain likely at times. Mild and breezy. Rainfall from 0.30” south to .5” northern Delmarva. High 58-60°. Winds: S 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A weak storm system is dragging a cool front through Delmarva this evening, but we have seen little rain and the air behind it is not that cold. Clouds will slowly decrease tonight with lows near 42° before sunrise.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny behind the weak cool front, and it will actually warm up with a down slope west wind bringing temps. near 60 degrees! It will be colder though, near the Chesapeake Bay. The beaches will be mild too with a west wind holding the cold ocean air offshore. Winds in the afternoon will reach 13-20 mph, so it will be breezy. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a stronger storm system approaches.
Thursday looks wet as a cold front moves through the area. It will be mild, with temps. near 60 degrees and rainfall will range from around a half an inch north of Dover, to around a 0.3 inches across Wicomico and Worcester Counties and into the Virginia Eastern Shore. Winds will be from the south ahead of the front at 8-16 mph.
In the longer range: Friday will be dry with some sun and it will be breezy and cool. Look for temps. near 52 degrees with a gusty NW wind at 14-24 mph. Saturday will be cool and sunny with temps. dropping back some and the high should be near 47°. Clouds and rain will return on Sunday. High temps. will climb into the low 50's Sunday and Monday. Monday and Tuesday should be dry and we may see temps. in the mid 50's by Tuesday afternoon with lows in the mid 30's.
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°.