Forecast updated on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear and cooler. Low 59-60°. Wind: W 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 80° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: W 6-12 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 62°. Wind: NW 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 80° inland with temps. near 77° on the beaches. Wind: N 3-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly clear skies tonight with light winds from the NW. It will be cooler with lows around 60° at sunrise.
Look for a NW wind at 6-12 mph and temps. will just nudge 80°. Dew points will drop into the 50's giving a fresh fall feel to the air. Wednesday night will be clear with lows near 62 degrees and some patchy ground fog is possible near sunrise.
The dry air mass will linger into Thursday with a light north wind and afternoon temps. will be around 80°. Dew points will stay in the 50's. We should see mainly clear skies all day.
In the long range, Friday will be cooler with morning lows in the mid 50's and afternoon high temps. just below 80. The air will be dry and Saturday will be much the same. Sunday and Monday will be warmer and more humid.
Unusually warm weather will return from Tuesday into Thursday of next week with temps. in the upper 80's by Wednesday. Much of the eastern half of the U.S. will see unseasonably warm weather next week before the pattern changes to a more fall like pattern by late Friday.
The average high for today is 81 degrees with an average low of 61 degrees.