Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with the possibility of fog in the morning hours. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 60-65. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with the possibility of fog in the morning hours. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 63-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 63-69. Winds: SW-SE 5-15 mph.
A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for the majority of the week and will keep things nice and dry throughout the workweek. We are out the door on the colder side this morning so the extra layers are a great idea. Another really nice afternoon during the course of Tuesday will allow our temperatures into the 50s with a few folks to near 60 degrees. Watching this evening and tonight as the wind turns out of the west and some warmer air will start to push across Delmarva that we may wake up to some fog across the area and it could be freezing fog in our coldest communities where temperatures may still end up before freezing by Wednesday morning.
Once the fog lifts, the sun will warm us nicely into the low and mid 60s on Wednesday afternoon. It will continue to turn a bit warmer on Thursday and Friday with highs well into the 60s with a little bit of cloud cover beginning to overspread the area by Friday as the high pressure begins to slide off the coast.
We could see a few folks to near 70 degrees on Saturday with the weather pattern starting to shift. On Saturday afternoon, the clouds will start to increase as a storm develops along the coast of the Carolinas and will run up the coast and bring us a chance for rain on Sunday. At the moment, there is still some debate if a cold front coming from the west will beat the low here and keep rain chances to a minimum. At this point, I have it as a wetter forecast as the majority of the models keep the shortwave to our west until overnight Sunday. The front should push the storm out of here by Monday morning with drying conditions into the short work and school week prior to Thanksgiving. As of this morning, on average…most folks will see 0.75 - 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible.
Cooler weather settles across the region early next week with temperatures seasonable for this time of year. Another area of low pressure looks to do more of the same for Thanksgiving into Black Friday with rain chances and some windy conditions.