Forecast updated on Monday, December 20, 2022, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24-25°. Winds: NW 0-2 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and chilly. High 44-46°. Winds: NE 3-8 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24-25°. Winds: NW 0-2 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. Winds increasing later PM. High 56-57°. Winds: E/se 8-17 mph. Winds gusting to 26 mph near open water late.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, and it will stay cold with lows near 25-28 degrees by sunrise. A light wind from the north will become calm and some cold pockets could reach 23 degrees by sunrise.
Wednesday looks cold as well with temps. moderating slightly in the afternoon to around 45 degrees. Winds will turn to the NE at under 7 mph. We will see a few clouds, but also plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase Wednesday night with lows near 32° by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday looks milder with clouds lowering and increasing easterly wind. Rain will develop in the afternoon and continue into the night. Look for afternoon temps. to reach 55-57° in the afternoon. An increasing SE wind will hold temps. to around 50° Thursday night. Rain may be heavy at times Thursday and Thursday evening.
Christmas weekend will be very cold with lows near 14-19 and afternoon temps. only near 30 degrees! Many spots will be near 14-15 degrees by sunrise on Christmas morning. Winds will be strong and gusty, and this means wind chills near or below zero. Travelers should make sure they have very warm clothing in case of travel delays or a breakdown.
If at all possible, travel before Friday. The extremely cold weather will cover most of the nation east of the Mississippi. Snow will cover much of the Great Lakes area Friday and Saturday with white-out conditions and wind chills of 30 below.
The average low for early December is 31°, with a high temp. of 49°