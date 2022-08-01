Forecast updated on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Warm and muggy with fair skies.Low 72°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90° inland with temps. around 86-90° PM near the beaches. Wind: W 5-12 mph inland. Wind SW 8-14 mph beaches.
Tuesday Night: Clear and warm. Very humid. Low 70°. Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot. A little less humid PM. High 90° inland with temps. near 90 on the beaches but falling to around 75° PM. Wind: W 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a warm and muggy night on the way with mostly fair skies. Look for lows near 72 degrees and light south winds. Tuesday will be hot and muggy with no rain expected. Winds will be from the west at 5-12 mph with plenty of sunshine as a weak trough of low pressure crosses the area.
Wednesday looks much the same but we might see a slight drop in the humdiity behind the weak low-pressure trough. Winds will be light from the west with temps. reaching 90 in the afternoon hours. The west winds will flight the sea breeze and this means the beaches will be quite warm as well with temps. near 90 and perhaps a weak sea breeze later in the day.
In the long-range, Thursday will be quite hot as a strong high-pressure center aloft builds over the region. Look for high temps. in the mid 90's with a heat index well over 100!. It will stay hot Friday and Saturday, but the upper level high will weaken, and drift, west bringing some afternoon thunderstorms activity. The heat and humidity will continue into Monday with afternoon temps. around 90 degrees.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.