Forecast updated on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and very mild. Low 64°. Wind: SW 5-13 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, and mild. Cloudy spells, with perhaps a passing shower. High 77-78°. Wind: N 5-12 mph.
Friday Night: Clearing and much cooler. Low 45°. Wind: N 5-11 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and cool. High 64-66º. Wind: NE 6-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase tonight and it will be very mild as a south breeze continues all night. A cool front will pass across the area Friday with some clouds and perhaps a brief shower. Skies will clear behind the front Friday night with cooler air arriving by early Saturday. it will be mild again Friday but not as warm as today as the front passes with some cloud cover at times. The winds will be SW to West Friday then light NW Friday night. Low temps. tonight will be near 64 degrees. Friday will still be mild with temps. Near 78º Friday afternoon.
Saturday will be much cooler with some high cirrus clouds and afternoon temps. Will only reach the mid 60's. Saturday night will be chilly with temps. Near 38-40 degrees by daybreak Sunday. Sunday looks dry and sunny with temps. Reaching the mid 60's at best. Winds will be light from the North Saturday and NE on Sunday at around 10 mph.
In The Long Range: It will stay clear and dry through Wednesday, with temps. Reaching 67 Sunday and 70 Monday. temps. will be back to the mid 70's by Wednesday. A cool front will passFriday with some clouds, but little or no rain. High temps. will reach the mid 70's but cool some by next weekend.
The average high for mid-October is 64 degrees with an average low of 42 degrees.
Note: This is my last forecast for you! I retire today after 45 years in brodcast meteorology. I will see you from time to time as a fill in though! Thnx Delmarva!